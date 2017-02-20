Monday, February 20, 2017

Still No Answers In Preston Morehouse Murder.....


In January Of 2010 Preston Morehouse was murdered at a home in Hebron. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police Salisbury barrack at Salisbury 410-749-3101 or CrimeSolvers with an anonymous tip at 410-548-1776.

Let us give closure to this case.
Posted by at

20 comments:

Anonymous said...

There was very little physical evidence found in this case.Passers by reported a dark colored GMC Yukon parked along the road,but little else surfaced.

August 10, 2012 at 9:38 AM
Anonymous said...

I hope someone steps up to the plate and does the right thing for the way this boy died..I remember the day it happened and his whole situation in life was tragic I hope whoever may know a thing comes forth and doesn't let his death be as tragic....may he rest in peace.

August 10, 2012 at 5:17 PM
Anonymous said...

How sad NO ONE seems to know anything...surely he didn't kill him hisself...if the right people dug deep enough there's a story here in this boys past association's or his activities...somebody do the right thing and tell what you know..he has family that I'm sure want answer's to this tragedy...not knowing is the hardest...

January 31, 2013 at 11:42 AM
Anonymous said...

My guess would be the boy walked in on a home robbery (maybe someone he knew).

January 31, 2013 at 11:50 AM
Anonymous said...

My guess is that it was drug related.

January 31, 2013 at 12:43 PM
Anonymous said...

Vacationer from western shore going to Ocean City.

January 31, 2013 at 12:57 PM
Anonymous said...

This house is on the way to OC right on rt50 so that could be possibility 12:57...and at 4am...the boy might have been awake with a light on and whoever may have saw that...hopefully whoever may know something comes forward...he didn't deserve to die that way and then have no one be put to justice for the crime..and loss of this young man's life!!!

January 31, 2013 at 3:15 PM
Anonymous said...

looks like a good kid

January 31, 2013 at 4:49 PM
Anonymous said...

I still say the owner of that home knows exactly what happened. That is just my opinion.

July 25, 2013 at 2:05 PM
Anonymous said...

can we give closure to these posts? *sigh*

July 25, 2013 at 3:32 PM
Anonymous said...

Didn't someone overhear a verbal altercation at a nearby Royal Farms earlier that evening?This boy actually was there if I recall.

July 25, 2013 at 3:53 PM
Anonymous said...

Was that Royal Farms even open then? RT 50

July 25, 2013 at 10:05 PM
Anonymous said...

Was the Royal Farms even open then?RT50

July 25, 2013 at 10:07 PM
Anonymous said...

Yes it was open then.Investigators went there,checked it out and showed a photo to employees.The victim had indeed been there earlier that evening.Nothing definitive on surveillance video.

July 26, 2013 at 4:21 PM
Anonymous said...

OMG, again. This kid came from Florida. He is/was a drug dealer. The house he was staying at was known for DRUG DEALING. I THINK IT IS SAFE TO SAY THAT DRUGS HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH THIS.

January 17, 2014 at 12:06 PM
Cyndi Martinez said...

This is Preston's mother and I can assure you he was NOT a drug dealer. I don't know about the others but I know Preston wasn't . He used drugs occasionally but wasn't dealing. And no, I am not in denial, I am just a mom that knows my kid, the good, the bad and the ugly. I am pleading for help in this case. PLEASE HELP. MY EMAIL IS MMZGRL@hotmail.com or call the detectives working on his case.

February 10, 2014 at 9:13 PM
Anonymous said...

4:49 Looks are deceiving. Drug related. Hebron = Heroin.

March 7, 2014 at 7:53 AM
disgusted said...

Dont talk crap u know nothing about an the truth is that boy was like a son 2 the whole family wow how ignorant

March 8, 2014 at 12:01 PM
disgusted said...

I agree i knew your son an he was a good kid not a discussion not a debate i miss him everyday myself an all these ignorant Messages just defeats the purpose of this page it is meant for someone 2 come forward. With any information that will finally give closure 2 a Mother whom. NEEDS JUSTICE ALL THIS NONSENSE NEEDS TO STOP

March 8, 2014 at 12:08 PM
Anonymous said...

Sad that Touch DNA was not aquired immediately following this incident.That DNA would have eventually surfaced in the database,because the type of person who killed him would eventually be arrested for another crime.Or already in jail for something totally different.

August 16, 2014 at 12:07 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)