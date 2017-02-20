Still No Answers In Preston Morehouse Murder.....

In January Of 2010 Preston Morehouse was murdered at a home in Hebron. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police Salisbury barrack at Salisbury 410-749-3101 or CrimeSolvers with an anonymous tip at 410-548-1776.
Let us give closure to this case.
20 comments:
There was very little physical evidence found in this case.Passers by reported a dark colored GMC Yukon parked along the road,but little else surfaced.
I hope someone steps up to the plate and does the right thing for the way this boy died..I remember the day it happened and his whole situation in life was tragic I hope whoever may know a thing comes forth and doesn't let his death be as tragic....may he rest in peace.
How sad NO ONE seems to know anything...surely he didn't kill him hisself...if the right people dug deep enough there's a story here in this boys past association's or his activities...somebody do the right thing and tell what you know..he has family that I'm sure want answer's to this tragedy...not knowing is the hardest...
My guess would be the boy walked in on a home robbery (maybe someone he knew).
My guess is that it was drug related.
Vacationer from western shore going to Ocean City.
This house is on the way to OC right on rt50 so that could be possibility 12:57...and at 4am...the boy might have been awake with a light on and whoever may have saw that...hopefully whoever may know something comes forward...he didn't deserve to die that way and then have no one be put to justice for the crime..and loss of this young man's life!!!
looks like a good kid
I still say the owner of that home knows exactly what happened. That is just my opinion.
can we give closure to these posts? *sigh*
Didn't someone overhear a verbal altercation at a nearby Royal Farms earlier that evening?This boy actually was there if I recall.
Was that Royal Farms even open then? RT 50
Was the Royal Farms even open then?RT50
Yes it was open then.Investigators went there,checked it out and showed a photo to employees.The victim had indeed been there earlier that evening.Nothing definitive on surveillance video.
OMG, again. This kid came from Florida. He is/was a drug dealer. The house he was staying at was known for DRUG DEALING. I THINK IT IS SAFE TO SAY THAT DRUGS HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH THIS.
This is Preston's mother and I can assure you he was NOT a drug dealer. I don't know about the others but I know Preston wasn't . He used drugs occasionally but wasn't dealing. And no, I am not in denial, I am just a mom that knows my kid, the good, the bad and the ugly. I am pleading for help in this case. PLEASE HELP. MY EMAIL IS MMZGRL@hotmail.com or call the detectives working on his case.
4:49 Looks are deceiving. Drug related. Hebron = Heroin.
Dont talk crap u know nothing about an the truth is that boy was like a son 2 the whole family wow how ignorant
I agree i knew your son an he was a good kid not a discussion not a debate i miss him everyday myself an all these ignorant Messages just defeats the purpose of this page it is meant for someone 2 come forward. With any information that will finally give closure 2 a Mother whom. NEEDS JUSTICE ALL THIS NONSENSE NEEDS TO STOP
Sad that Touch DNA was not aquired immediately following this incident.That DNA would have eventually surfaced in the database,because the type of person who killed him would eventually be arrested for another crime.Or already in jail for something totally different.
