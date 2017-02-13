State Police Make Two Arrests In Connection With Wicomico County Homicide
(Salisbury, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested two men in connection with the murder of James Edward Joyce in Wicomico County.
The accused are identified as Keone Davis, 18, and Da’Quawn Waters, 18, both of Salisbury. They are charged with first and second degree murder, and other related criminal charges. They were arrested without incident on Friday evening and later transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Members of the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit and the Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and officers from the Salisbury City Police Department with the arrest of the two men on Friday, February 10, 2017 in the 500 block of Emory Court in Salisbury. Both men were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for gun violations.
Using information gathered throughout the investigation, Davis and Waters had been identified as suspects in the homicide. Charges were authorized after consultation with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office. Investigators believe the victim was the intended target during the home invasion.
The victim, identified as James Edward Joyce, 31, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead while in route to Peninsula Regional Medical Center on December 26, 2016. The autopsy report ruled his death as homicide by gunshot wound.
Joyce’s mother, Hilda Barkley, 56, of Salisbury was also a victim of the shooting. She sustained two gunshot wounds during the incident. She was treated for her injuries at Peninsula Regional Medical Center and later released.
On Monday, December 26, 2016, shortly after 9:30 p.m., police officers from the Salisbury City Police Department were flagged down in the area of the 700 block of Baker Street in Salisbury by an individual who reported the shooting inside a nearby two-story apartment on Baker Street in Salisbury. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called by the Salisbury City Police Department to lead the investigation.
While police continue the investigation, anyone with information relevant to this incident is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads investigators to the arrest of other suspects in this case. Callers may remain confidential.
The investigation continues…
Da’Quawn Waters (L) Keone Davis (R)
CONTACT: Elena Russo
Office of Media Communications
410-653-4236
