State Police Arrest Suspect Involved In Somerset County Homicide
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — Maryland State Police arrest the suspect responsible for the murder of a 26 year old woman in Somerset County last December.
The accused is identified as Rodney Columbus Christopher, also known as “Mookie”, 35, of Princess Anne. He is charged with first degree murder and other related criminal charges. Christopher was arrested in Baltimore at 6:00 a.m. this morning. He was transported to Somerset County Detention Center where he is currently being held without bond.
The victim, identified as Tawanda L. Blake, 26, of Pocomoke, Md, was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m. on December 17, 2016 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Autopsy results ruled Blake’s death as a homicide by a single gunshot wound.
Early this morning, investigators from the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the United States Marshal’s Service located Christopher in Baltimore City. Throughout the investigation, police learned he was staying at a relative’s apartment, where he was subsequently apprehended without incident.
Just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2016, troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to a shooting at the American Legion in the 31000-block of Perryhawkin Road in Princess Anne. Blake was found lying in the parking lot. Emergency medical personnel responded and transported her to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division at the Princess Anne Barrack and the Homicide Unit took the lead in the investigation. Blake was the only victim hit when several shots were fired on the parking lot. There were several other people present at the time of the incident.
As investigators continue the investigation, anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers may remain confidential.
Rodney Columbus Christopher, aka “Mookie”
