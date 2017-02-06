Somerset Sheriff Recent Arrests

Sheriff's Office latest arrests:
Douglas Alan Vanbenthuysen of Sayre, Pennsylvania arrested on 1-8-17 for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving while Impaired by Alcohol, Driving an Unregistered Vehicle,and Failure to Control Speed to Avoid a Collision. Vanbenthuysen was released on signature pending court action. The arrest was the result of a traffic accident investigation on College Backbone Rd and Mosely Briggs Rd, Princess Anne.
Nathaniel Dewayne Merrill of Crisfield arrested on 1-13-17 for Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and Disturbing the Peace. Merrill was released on citations pending court action. The arrest was the result of a disturbance call in the area of Nutters Apartment Complex, Princess Anne.
Wendy Hope Firebaugh of Marion arrested on 1-15-17 for Driving while under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving while Impaired by Alcohol, Driving while Impaired by Drugs or Alcohol and Consuming Alcohol while Operating a Vehicle. Firebaugh was released on signature pending court action. The arrest was the result of a disabled vehicle in a ditch in the area of William Maddox Rd, Crisfield.
Gregory Lamont Cottman of Princess Anne arrested on 1-18-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Cottman was held on a $500.00 bond.
Rashi Ammond Washington of Fruitland arrested on 1-18-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Washington was held on a $500.00 bond.
Tiffany Dawn Wilson of Princess Anne arrested on 1-27-17 on warrants for CDS Possession, not Marijuana, Altering Physical Evidence and Possession of CDS Equipment. Wilson was released on an unsecured bond.
Walter John Meck Jr. of Westover arrested on 1-28-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Meck was held on a $500.00 bond.
Aurora Lopez Cardenas of Marion arrested on 1-29-17 on a warrant regarding Stalking. Lopez was released on personal recognizance.
Tracey Whittington Colbert of Crisfield arrested on 1-29-17 on a warrant through the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Colbert was released to Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Sara Ann Gordon of Princess Anne arrested on 1-29-17 on a warrant for Failing to Appear in court. Gordon was held on bond.
