Somerset County Sheriff Press Release

Maurice McKinley Turner Jr. of Princess Anne, arrested 2-2-17 on warrants for failing to appear in court. Turner was later held on a $15,000 bond.
Nora Mae Church of Princess Anne, arrested 2-4-17 on a Worcester County Sheriff’s Office warrant. Church was later released to Worcester County Deputies.
Joseph Janell Bradley of Salisbury, arrested 2-4-17 on warrants for criminal contempt, and failing to appear in court. Bradley was later held on a $9,000 bond.
Stephen Vincent Schuckert of Princess Anne, arrested 2-6-17 for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol, and driving while impaired by drugs. Schuckert was later released on signature pending District Court actions. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Deputies in the area of the Mt. Vernon Fire Department.
Michelle Denise Dryden of Crisfield, arrested 2-10-17 on a parole retake warrant. Dryden was later held without bond.
Rodney William Burke of Crisfield, arrested 2-11-17 on a warrant for bond revocation. Burke was later held without bond.
Cody Lee Boswell of Crisfield, arrested 2-12-17 for 2nd degree assault. Boswell was later released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. The arrest was the result of a domestic investigation in the area of Hinman Lane, Crisfield.
Timothy David Wolfe Jr. of Millsboro Delaware, arrested 2-16-17 on a warrant for violation of probation. Wolfe was later held on a $20,000 bond.
Tyrone Antio Greene of Salisbury, arrested 2-16-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Greene was later held on a $ 10,000 bond.
Roger Ellis Lloyd Jr. of Middle River Maryland, arrested 2-17-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Lloyd was later held on a $500.00 bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment