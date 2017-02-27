Monday, February 27, 2017

Somerset County Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  February 26, 2017
Time:  3:42 a.m.
Location / Address:  28789 Schoolhouse Road, Marion, Somerset Co.          
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  12’ x 20’ wood frame shed
Owner / Occupants:  Alfonzo Jackson, Sr.
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $2,500.00                      Contents: $2,500.00
Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:   Marion
# of Alarms: 1      # Of Firefighters:   15
Time to Control:  30 minutes
Discovered By:  Occupant
Area of Origin:  Interior front wall
Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, failure of electrical circuit
Additional Information:  
