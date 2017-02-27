NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 26, 2017
Time: 3:42 a.m.
Location / Address: 28789 Schoolhouse Road, Marion, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 12’ x 20’ wood frame shed
Owner / Occupants: Alfonzo Jackson, Sr.
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $2,500.00 Contents: $2,500.00
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Marion
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 30 minutes
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Interior front wall
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, failure of electrical circuit
Additional Information:
Somerset County Fire Investigation
