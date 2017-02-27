So Tired Of Correcting The Fake News

It is pathetic that Joe Albero can do nothing but put up fake story after fake story, get people upset and have no ramifications for it. This shows one thing clearly in that he has ZERO sources giving him his information and is relying on anonymous commentors for content. Hey if you send it to him enough times it must be true. Hey Joe I had someone tell me they saw bigfoot , and another guy say he heard from the same guy that he had seen bigfoot...go ahead and make the post "Bigfoot seen on Shore" because it must be true
I had the same comments left to my page in regards to this incident and the eci "stabbing" both of which I simply contacted my sources got the correct information and imagine that got the truth
5 comments:
Why people still think he's a reliable news source is beyond me. Are there really that many idiots out there???
What i found interesting about his post on the woman raped, if i read it correctly, she drove home, but when she went to the hospital both eyes were swollen where she could not see and she was kidnapped in the afternoon, but woke up the next morning in a field not to far from her vehicle and the vehicles doors were all left open and cars kept driving by and did not help. I think with that much time at least an officer would have checked out the vehicle.... anyway, i found the story somewhat odd...... but i did not go back and reread the article.
Wic first alert spread the fake stabbing.
@10:40, you took the words right out of my mouth! My biggest question was, how could she drive home if both eyes were swollen shut?!
@agreed 10:40
How come no one came to investigate a Van/Car with all 4 doors open. Petty Criminals would have taken the chance to hotwire or steal whatever was n there.
Also being that close to Wor-Wic Community College someone would have certainly noticed it.
Why did the woman drive home instead of the hospital or to any of the businesses to get someone to help her (ambulance, take her to hospital, call police)???
Post a Comment