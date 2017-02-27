Sheriff Mike Lewis Also Confirms Rape Story Is Fake News

Mike Lewis Deanna, thank you for sharing this post. While trying to spend some quality time with my family today, I found myself responding to a nonsensical email from a woman who had been reading the same garbage on this rape hype. When will people stop reading his garbage?!?! My response to the emailer was the same as Mayor Jake Day: There is absolutely no truth in this garbage. I am very familiar with any and all crimes alleging rape or sexual assault. There is no one stalking or targeting women in our area for rape or sexual assault. Please pass this on!!!!
Why isn't this man being prosecuted? He is creating a bunch of anxiety, frustration, and paranoia in this area for girls and women.
Is there anything that can be done to prevent him from spreading this nonsense?
Why isn't he concerned with the town/city/county he lives in?
Thanks JT for posting. The little idiot has families all in an uproar over nothing. He (A$$BURROW) is FAKE NEWS personified!!!! Sooner or later some of his followers will wise up to the liar that he is. He should be hot on the trail of Culver,but, he won't go after his buddy.....
