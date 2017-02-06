Monday, February 6, 2017
Senator Mathias Statement On Voting For Sunshine Tax
Like you, I too am a homeowner and electric company consumer — and take responsibly the concerns about the cost of utility bills.
My research and study, combined with many constituent conversations about the future of our area, drove my vote of support and further demonstrates my commitment to supporting the production of clean energy as well as smart consumer-friendly programs to reduce our energy consumption.
Additionally, I am always seeking new opportunities for job creation and investment on the Eastern Shore, and throughout Maryland.
Clearly this bill does just that.
Many times when public policy is debated, there are assumptions that there must be winners and losers to the debate.
I, like Gov. Larry Hogan, am concerned about the costs we all bear in managing our lives, family and households. Our goals are shared, yet at times viewed from slightly different perspectives.
My years of commitment to good energy policies for our state and the Eastern Shore truly have led to policies that can afford us savings on our monthly bills, cleaner air and water to be enjoyed by all, and real job opportunities for our region.
In this case, among other benefits, the carbon emissions reductions are equivalent to taking 560,000 cars off the road. To quantify that, it would be like a traffic back-up from the Eastern Shore to Denver, Colorado, all with their motors running. But in this case, the emissions being deposited in our state’s bay, rivers, ocean and air.
In the 10 years I’ve been supporting clean energies policies in Maryland, we have generated 1.4 million megawatt hours to power about 120,000 homes. To realize that thought locally, this equates to more than all the homes in Somerset (5,629), Wicomico (42,225) and Worcester counties (55,856).
While this bill adds to that clean energy production, it also contributes to reducing our dependency on high-demand charges known as “congestion cost,” which cost approximately $200 million a year for Maryland and Eastern Shore ratepayers.
Clean energy, more jobs, less dependency on out-of-state electric production, particularly during high demand days, and supporting a continually growing renewable energy industry on the Eastern Shore are some of the reasons for my vote action this week, as well as the past 10 years of contributing to Maryland clean energy policy.
I am grateful for the opportunity you have provided me to serve as your voice in the Maryland Senate and will continue working with you to provide a more affordable, efficient, safe atmosphere and quality of life for you and your family.
Please continue to share your thoughts with me and reach out whenever I can be of assistance to you and your family.
James N. Mathias Jr. represents District 38B in the Maryland Senate.
BY THE NUMBERS
$200 million Approximate cost of congestion rates per year for Maryland and Eastern Shore ratepayers
1.4 million Megawatt hours produced in Maryland produced by clean energy sources in Maryland since 2007
120,000 Number of homes powered by clean energy sources in Maryland in past since 2007
55,856 Number of homes in Worcester County
42,225 Number of homes in Wicomico County
5,629 Number of homes in Somerset County
Contact Sen. James N. Mathias Jr.
Annapolis office: 1-800-492-7122, ext. 2654
District office, Bishopville: 410-352-3096
Email: james.mathias@senate.state.md.us
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
Just amazing how much he can lie and still smile at us.
Time for a new Senator!!!
Post a Comment