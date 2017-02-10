Thank You for posting about this Jonathan.
We are in the process of putting together a family foundation and the The Assateague Coastal Trust was to be a beneficiary. I was able to determine because of this site, they are considered an "official supporter" of No Ban No Wall.
We immediately called and had our attorney cross them off of our list. I do not feel nor do my siblings, that the Trust has any business injecting themselves into immigration issues. And if do feel so compelled to do so, they should be for the wall and for the ban because population increase is harmful to the environment.
If they only took the time to go and view online pictures of what the illegal aliens have done to the public lands along the border maybe they would think differently about the wall. Or then again maybe not.
Friday, February 10, 2017
Score A Win For Pro Trump
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment