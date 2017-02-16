Salisbury Police To Block Streets For Rally

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
The outsiders have promised to be a serious problem,so the police are a good idea.
These leftwing protests always turn violent and it's not hard to imagine why. They have a few people either knowingly or unknowingly misrepresenting American immigration policies and President Trumps temporary ban. Molly stated on the radio that Trump banned all Muslim's American or not which is completely false. It really makes the people of Salisbury look uneducated.
I wonder how the Imam really feels about the homosexual he's colluding with ? Useful idiot.
Why did Molly feel the need to lie about working for Delmarva public radio ?
No Assclown U GUYS r the issue Nice cover up.
I heard DPR is going to sue her little lying ass.
because everything she said has happened to her is a lie. she cant tell the truth she can only spread lies
So basically, the police will be doing the same thing as the wall she is protesting! What an idiot!
"Anonymous said... The outsiders have promised to be a serious problem,so the police are a good idea. February 16, 2017 at 3:20 PM"LOL only in your wildest dreams 3:21, only in your wildest dreams. You know darn right well there has been no promise of a problem serious or otherwise. You know deep down YOU are the problem. You people who got in shoved up your rank asses when Clinton lost are the ones who without fail get to busting up stuff, setting fires and many time have turned to violence against Trump's supporters. You can lie all day long. Such the liars you all are. The president is a rapist and now Molly lying and saying she worked for DPR. THEN instead of coming clean the sad pathetic liar lies again and says it was a typo mistake. So continue on with your lies that only you believe. Yes do and you will see what it gets you. You all thought it would be cute and clever to interrupt the Trump rallies and you got that rammed up your rank lying rank asses when he won.
DUMB Libs!
What Rally?
will a muslim throw ireton off the parking garage - that is the question
is Madonna gonna blow up the white house tomorrow - that is the question
is downtown the new meeting place for the Wicomico communist club
4 pm video post up ?
The police HATE you fucking Anti Trumper fool get out of line and see what happens to your liberal Ass.
