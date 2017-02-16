Thursday, February 16, 2017

Salisbury Police To Block Streets For Rally


Anonymous said...

The outsiders have promised to be a serious problem,so the police are a good idea.

February 16, 2017 at 3:20 PM
Anonymous said...

These leftwing protests always turn violent and it's not hard to imagine why. They have a few people either knowingly or unknowingly misrepresenting American immigration policies and President Trumps temporary ban. Molly stated on the radio that Trump banned all Muslim's American or not which is
completely false. It really makes the people of Salisbury look uneducated.

February 16, 2017 at 3:41 PM
Anonymous said...

I wonder how the Imam really feels about the homosexual he's colluding with ? Useful idiot.

February 16, 2017 at 3:44 PM
Anonymous said...

Why did Molly feel the need to lie about working for Delmarva public radio ?

February 16, 2017 at 3:48 PM
Anonymous said...

No Assclown U GUYS r the issue Nice cover up.

February 16, 2017 at 4:01 PM
Anonymous said...

I heard DPR is going to sue her little lying ass.

February 16, 2017 at 4:02 PM
Anonymous said...

because everything she said has happened to her is a lie. she cant tell the truth she can only spread lies

February 16, 2017 at 4:20 PM
Anonymous said...

So basically, the police will be doing the same thing as the wall she is protesting! What an idiot!

February 16, 2017 at 4:35 PM
Anonymous said...

LOL only in your wildest dreams 3:21, only in your wildest dreams. You know darn right well there has been no promise of a problem serious or otherwise. You know deep down YOU are the problem. You people who got in shoved up your rank asses when Clinton lost are the ones who without fail get to busting up stuff, setting fires and many time have turned to violence against Trump's supporters. You can lie all day long. Such the liars you all are. The president is a rapist and now Molly lying and saying she worked for DPR. THEN instead of coming clean the sad pathetic liar lies again and says it was a typo mistake. So continue on with your lies that only you believe. Yes do and you will see what it gets you. You all thought it would be cute and clever to interrupt the Trump rallies and you got that rammed up your rank lying rank asses when he won.

February 16, 2017 at 4:36 PM
Anonymous said...

DUMB Libs!

February 16, 2017 at 4:48 PM
Anonymous said...

What Rally?

February 16, 2017 at 4:54 PM
Anonymous said...

will a muslim throw ireton off the parking garage - that is the question

February 16, 2017 at 4:56 PM
Anonymous said...

is Madonna gonna blow up the white house tomorrow - that is the question

February 16, 2017 at 4:57 PM
Anonymous said...

is downtown the new meeting place for the Wicomico communist club

February 16, 2017 at 4:58 PM
Anonymous said...

4 pm video post up ?

February 16, 2017 at 4:58 PM
Anonymous said...

The police HATE you fucking Anti Trumper fool get out of line and see what happens to your liberal Ass.

February 16, 2017 at 5:00 PM

