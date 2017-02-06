Monday, February 6, 2017
Rivers Edge Apartments Maintenance Issues Letter To Editor
"As a resident of Rivers Edge which was opened as a "Artist Community", I am writing in regards to the failure of our management team to keep our maintenance up to date. We have been down to 1 person handling all our repairs and have another come in part time. This has caused us to have a backup of issues and in my opinion already bringing this new building into disrepair. "
Editors Note:. Between the crime issues that have been reported here, and hearing this from a resident I am disturbed that this place that should be a jewel in this terrible neighborhood is being brought down instead of lifting up. Habitat America is the management company of this location who recently lost the Island Club apartment complex. I will stay on this as this complex was a big news story when the property was purchased,
11 comments:
omg JT spot on. The common denominator for all the mess is Courtney Deason. It was her attitude that got Island Club to finally leave. The woman is foul, unfriendly and only cares about money.
The liberal mentality...Every resident should be kicked out and the building sold to a private sector business with NO section 8.
Did you think a nice building would change the neighborhood? Anyone from the area knows that whole part of town is crime ridden.
What happend to John the man found dead maybe 2 years ago? Any cause of death?
I hear they is throwing pizza boxes and old 2liters out the windows and they fall right into the river.
You want to complain about no maintenance paying what, $500-600 a month? Try paying over $1000 like we do at Runaway Bay! We have the same manager you all do, Courtney Deason. The office has had a virtual revolving door staff-wise thanks to her attitude. Anyone decent leaves after only a few months and that is why we are in this present situation. She doesn't treat the residents any better. She is rude, dismissive and completely unreasonable. We have signs all around our complex with the statement "WE LOVE OUR RESIDENTS" I guess that's just another example of don't believe everything you read because nothing could be further from the truth.
You appear to be the only one who cares.
Terry Cohen created it. Debbie Campbell voted for it. Jake Day's friends built it. The problems there are under reported because nobody wants you to know the experiment did not work.
Beautiful building...probably the apartments were nice.....but....the clientele that was allowed there the "stay overs" that were not on the lease will have it looking like the old Booth Street apartments shortly!!! Wait for the new apartments on booth street to start falling down again....management of these places must be strong and have some authority to kick out the low income people who destroy the apartments!
LOL! We had a party at Island Club when that woman was gone! Good riddance!
I used to work with Courtney and you are correct, she is a nasty person with a terrible attitude. The best thing that ever happened to us was when the owners of Island Club got rid of Habitat America and with them went that evil
