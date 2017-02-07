Republicans Win Again

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary
YeahhhhhhhhhhhhhShove it up yr Ass Sniwflakes.
Yes, the two Republican women should lose their next elections! Hope there Districts are proud of there breaking party lines.....
Just demonstrates that millions of dollars in campaign contributions to the right people will buy a Cabinet position despite having no qualifications. Still waiting for the swamp to drain.
Republicans win and the American school children lose.
Who ru talking about Obama the useless worst half breed muslim pt president EVER.
Typical fucking snowflake liberal WaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhThe covering up of asshole bad teachers are OVER your system including CommonBORE aint working your thug kid trouble makers "special Needs" will be KICKED THE FUCK OUT if u love these snowflake thugs post ur address and mive them in.
Post a Comment
6 comments:
Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhh
Shove it up yr Ass Sniwflakes.
Yes, the two Republican women should lose their next elections! Hope there Districts are proud of there breaking party lines.....
Just demonstrates that millions of dollars in campaign contributions to the right people will buy a Cabinet position despite having no qualifications. Still waiting for the swamp to drain.
Republicans win and the American school children lose.
Who ru talking about Obama the useless worst half breed muslim pt president EVER.
Typical fucking snowflake liberal Waaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhh
The covering up of asshole bad teachers are OVER your system including CommonBORE aint working your thug kid trouble makers "special Needs" will be KICKED THE FUCK OUT if u love these snowflake thugs post ur address and mive them in.
Post a Comment