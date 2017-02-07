Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Republicans Win Again

Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary

Anonymous said...

Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhh
Shove it up yr Ass Sniwflakes.

February 7, 2017 at 12:44 PM
Anonymous said...

Yes, the two Republican women should lose their next elections! Hope there Districts are proud of there breaking party lines.....

February 7, 2017 at 12:49 PM
Anonymous said...

Just demonstrates that millions of dollars in campaign contributions to the right people will buy a Cabinet position despite having no qualifications. Still waiting for the swamp to drain.

February 7, 2017 at 1:08 PM
Anonymous said...

Republicans win and the American school children lose.

February 7, 2017 at 1:50 PM
Anonymous said...

Who ru talking about Obama the useless worst half breed muslim pt president EVER.

February 7, 2017 at 1:51 PM
Anonymous said...

Typical fucking snowflake liberal Waaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhh
The covering up of asshole bad teachers are OVER your system including CommonBORE aint working your thug kid trouble makers "special Needs" will be KICKED THE FUCK OUT if u love these snowflake thugs post ur address and mive them in.

February 7, 2017 at 1:56 PM

