Remembering Fallen Trooper Wilbert Hunter

Hunter, Wilbert V. - Quartermaster Sergeant, 30 years old, 7 years and 11 months of service from March 8, 1928 to 02/07/1936. Quartermaster Sergeant Hunter was part of an expedition attempting to take 2,000 pounds of food stuffs to Smith Island across Tangier Sound from Crisfield, Maryland, during a blizzard on the bay. Sgt. Hunter succumbed to the cold after falling through ice.
Sgt. Hunter's commitment and dedication to serving the citizens of Maryland will never be forgotten. He will always be one of Maryland's Finest.
