Peninsula Home Care, Ocean Pines Police Spread Heart-Health Awareness
One local company on Delmarva is celebrating American heart month by raising awareness for heart disease with the help of the Ocean Pines Police Department.
The staff at Peninsula Home Care (PHC), a licensed and certified in home health care, are teaming up with the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Pines Police Department to encourage residents to have their hearts checked and commit to heart-healthy lives.
According to the Heart Foundation, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. It is also one of the most preventable. Making heart-healthy choices, knowing your family health history and the risk factors for heart disease, having regular check-ups and working with your physician to manage your health are ways folks could combat this often silent killer.
Ocean Pines Police Chief David Massey is helping to make a difference in the Ocean Pines community by sporting his red PHC hat throughout the month of February.
Photo Caption: Suzann Spurgin, RN, Peninsula Home Care (L), Chief David Massey, Ocean Pines Police (Middle) and Ginger Fleming, Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce Executive Director (R)
