OFFICE of the SHERIFF for QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY
INCIDENT: Thefts from Vehicles
DATE / TIME: 02/03/2017 @ 0420 Hours
LOCATION: NorthBrook Community, Centreville, MD
ARRESTS: Jeremy Scott Humphries (25) of Lanham, MD
Andrew James Butler (24) of Bowie, MD
Joseph Paul Boyer (25) of Bowie, MD
DETAILS: Early Friday morning a resident in NorthBrook reported seeing a subject entering his vehicle. Centreville Police quickly responded to the community to look for the subject. The first unit that arrived located a dark Chevrolet Blazer parked in the far area of the development. As he approached the Blazer, an interior light came on and several subjects ran from the vehicle.
Centreville officers Ian Harding and Rudy Draper gave chase and were able to take one into custody. Additional units from the Sheriff’s Office and MSP responded and assisted with the search with a second suspect being located and arrested. The search continued for a third suspect who appeared to have evaded the search. Units backed off with an unmarked unit keeping surveillance of the Blazer. A third suspect soon returned to the vehicle and attempted to leave Northbrook and was stopped and arrested without incident.
The Blazer had numerous stolen tools, GPS units, sunglasses, clothing, a trumpet and other items. As officers looked over the items several pieces were quickly identified as items taken from Earle Branch, Upper Mill and locations near Church Hill over the past two weeks.
A post on “I live in NorthBrook” Facebook page has led to several victims responding to the Centreville Police to identify and reclaim their property. There remains numerous items still to be returned, including several pieces of quality jewelry that appears to be from the same victim.
The three suspects remain in custody at this time with the joint investigation continuing by Centreville Police and the Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement agencies from the western shore have also been contacted and are aiding in the investigation.
As the investigation progresses, additional information may be released.
Authority: Chief Charles Rhodes and Sheriff Gary Hofmann
Lt. Dale L. Patrick (Ret.)
Public Information Officer
