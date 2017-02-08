OCPD Charge PA Man with Two Armed Robberies

OCEAN CITY, MD – (February 8, 2017): Detectives of the Ocean City Police Department recently charged a Pennsylvania man with two armed robberies that occurred the night of January 28, 2017, in north Ocean City.
The first robbery occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in a parking lot in the area of 79th Street and Coastal Highway and the second occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. at a municipal bus stop near 138th Street and Coastal Highway. In both incidents, victims gave similar descriptions of the suspect and stated that he had pointed a silver semi-automatic style handgun at them.
Through investigation, detectives of the OCPD Criminal Investigation Division Major Crimes Unit identified possible suspects from the Elizabethtown, PA area. Detectives traveled to the area on February 1 and determined that the robberies were carried out by Christopher Jones-Rivera, 18, of Elizabethtown, PA.
Detectives applied for a multitude of charges against Jones-Rivera, including three counts of armed robbery, three counts of using a firearm while committing a violent felony, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of theft under $1,000. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on February 8th with assistance from the Elizabethtown Police Department. He is currently being held at the Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition to Maryland.
