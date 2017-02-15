Ocean Pines Police Press Release

As a result of two different domestic disturbance complaints, the Ocean Pines Police arrested three individuals for 2nd degree assault. Police charged:
Audrey Alena Affelder, W/F, 21 years of age, of Ocean Pines
Christina Lynn Affelder, W/F, 48 years of age, of Ocean Pines
Robert Charles Arthur, W/M, 79 years of age, of Ocean Pines
All three individuals were taken before a District Court Commissioner where the Affelder's were released on their personal recognizance and Arthur was released on $10,000 unsecured bond, pending trial.
For more information contact:
Chief David C. Massey - Ocean Pines Police Department
(410) 641-7747 ext. 3024
