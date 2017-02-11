Saturday, February 11, 2017
Now We Fight Back
Two of the founders of the original Worcester TEA Party movement, are in the process of recruiting activists who believe in the “America First’ credo, activists who understand that our gains can easily be taken away from us if we sit back and allow the other side to go unchallenged.
We will represent the pro-Trump, pro-America policies, and counter the demonstrations of the vocal opposition. We will also attend the Townhalls of our Congressman Andy Harris to provide vocal support in the event left-wing radicals show up with the intent to harass and silence him. And we will reactivate the ‘Truth Squad’; those with writing skills will be coordinated to respond to left-wing letters to the editor that are void of facts.
Please, if you are distressed by the lies of the mainstream media, by the anti-America riots, by the obstruction of the left wing radical politicians, contact Steve and Brian at DoNothing.LoseAll@gmail.com for further info.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment