Sunday, February 26, 2017
No String Of Rapes In Area Fake News Alert
The fake news being spread about a string of rapes around the area is fake news. There have not been 15 rapes and a woman was not raped at Punkin Court near Exxon . Please consider the source of these stories. A man whose wife sued the "Salisbury Zoo" and yes quotations because it's important that you note anything and everything is anti Salisbury.
read about the inflatable sheep here
By her own admission, Albero was a willing participant in the workplace give-and-take. She brought a pornographic video to work, which she showed for a few minutes. She commented to fellow employees, at work, that her showerhead "satisfied" her better than her ex-husband. She told sexual jokes, bragged of a boyfriend's physical "endowments," and participated in purchasing sexual "gag" gifts for colleagues, including edible underwear and an inflatable sheep. On two occasions, she attended strip clubs with other employees after working hours.
The Albero news source..Simone
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment