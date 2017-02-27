Monday, February 27, 2017

No Stabbing At ECI

Just a medical emergency
Anonymous said...

yeah i just heard this someone at Eci said it was 2 Doa,s i dont know how they could say such a thing.

February 27, 2017 at 9:34 AM
Anonymous said...

first alert reported this wrong from what i heard.

February 27, 2017 at 9:54 AM
Anonymous said...

WFA has taken their post down. I am really confused as to why some people are reporting a stabbing. This is creating undue stress and anxiety for those of us who have family members who work at that institution.

February 27, 2017 at 9:57 AM
Anonymous said...

jt first alert put up the fake news then pulled it down ck it out.

February 27, 2017 at 9:57 AM
Anonymous said...

ECI needs to be a labor camp.

February 27, 2017 at 10:16 AM

