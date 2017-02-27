Monday, February 27, 2017

Need I Say More...



look up perjury in the dictionary
Posted by at

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Your first photo does not provide a name of who was charged with perjury.

February 27, 2017 at 3:28 PM
Anonymous said...

Jonathan, you do know that, if Albero has been charged and convicted of perjury, he cannot testify in court right? Isn't he threatening legal action against you?

February 27, 2017 at 3:30 PM
Anonymous said...

Oh snap!!!!! Picture is worth a thousand words!!!!!

February 27, 2017 at 3:37 PM
Jonathan Taylor said...

http://www.wboc.com/story/8182575/blogger-given-probation-before-judgment-on-perjury-charge

February 27, 2017 at 3:50 PM
Jonathan Taylor said...

I also strongly urge you to cal any and all advertisers on his site and ask why they associate with liars

February 27, 2017 at 4:01 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)