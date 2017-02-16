Muslim Religion Not Of Peace

There were 2476 Islamic attacks in 59 countries, in which 21239 people were killed and 26677 injured in 2016 alone
This is the religion of the very people that Liberals are crying in the streets about because President Trump wants to be sure they are not coming to the United States with ill intent.
The Liberals point to our Country being made of immigrants and how terrible it is we are turning them away. Let me share something with you, the people coming into Ellis Island were vetted as well, and many were turned away. It wasn't an open border for all as many try to say.
"Generally, those immigrants who were approved spent from two to five hours at Ellis Island. Arrivals were asked 29 questions including name, occupation, and the amount of money carried. It was important to the American government that the new arrivals could support themselves and have money to get started. The average the government wanted the immigrants to have was between 18 and 25 dollars ($600 in 2015 adjusted for inflation). Those with visible health problems or diseases were sent home or held in the island's hospital facilities for long periods of time. More than three thousand would-be immigrants died on Ellis Island while being held in the hospital facilities. Some unskilled workers were rejected because they were considered "likely to become a public charge." About 2 percent were denied admission to the U.S. and sent back to their countries of origin for reasons such as having a chronic contagious disease, criminal background, or insanity."
You have a religion that is shown to be completely opposed to the traditions of the very Country they want to immigrate to, but we should feel terrible for turning them way. Most of this is common sense, but the total shock of Hillary losing and the rabid anti-Trump people just oppose anything and everything he says and does. Muslims are dangerous and we need extreme vetting in place to make sure only ones with good intent are allowed in the Country. The FBI admitted when Obama was President they had no system in place to determine that. President Trump wants to halt the process until that system is in place so we are only allowing in those who mean us no harm.
For all the cries about the white male killers in the Country, and claims they are the real dangers...remember this they weren't Christians who flew planes into the World Trade Center killing 3,000 people. We must have a process to keep the bad out, it is simple. I also hear the cries when children are detained, how terrible it is. Have you ever looked at news from those regions?? they use children as suicide bombers. These are facts, they are irrefutable. We must have a strong system of Vetting to keep radical Muslims out.
2 comments:
Liberals stand for nothing.
They are real quick to claim the founders didn't intend for the Constitution to be stagnant. They love to say it's an evolving document meant to change with the times. They especially love to throw this out there when gun control comes up i.e.-the founders didn't know about assault rifles.
Then out of the other side of their mouths, they believe policy and regulation should remain stagnant and set in stone. They don't believe issues relating to policy and regulation should be evolving on the times.
The countries named on the ban are countries with no governments or are state sponsors of terrorism. The UN now vets sends info to the US government and they rubber stamp because there is no way to vet people. Asking a few questions or even a million questions is useless. Many professions do background checks before they will hire you. Even the most simplest of back ground checks can not at this point in time be done on people coming from the named countries. It's not like it's rocket science or anything. Lawless countries with no established government means you can not vet at all much less properly. Same with the other countries named as sponsors of terrorism. Common sense dictates the governments themselves could very well fake documents for terrorists. The ban was only temporary and the fact that the NO ban people choose to ignore this is just more dishonesty shown on their part. Temporary until extreme vetting policies could be put in place. The omission of a pertinent fact like the EO spelled out the ban was temporary only proves the content of their character and it's not good. Not good at all. They can say they are only trying to "help" people but you are never helping anyone when you aren't telling the truth. Not ever is this a help! Ever!
Great information JT!! More needs to be done to vett these people coming in and those already here, Americans are crazy to think they are not planning harm to the UNITED STATES!
Post a Comment