Friday, February 17, 2017
Molly Likovich The Final Word
As we near the "Rally" tomorrow afternoon I wanted to make some final observations in regard to its founder Molly Likovich.
Molly is the textbook example of the Hillary Clinton supporter, she is very angry at everyone and everything. This anger seems to come from her idol Hillary Clinton not getting elected. She seems to have a real hatred of "white males" who she continues to call angry.
The best part of all is that this time next week Molly and her 15 minutes of fame will be a footnote and nobody will give a damn about her anger. She is extremely naive and cannot make rational arguments to support her cause, so hatred and venom are what she spews. I can only help as time goes by in her life she will look back and realize what a mistake she made getting involved with this losing cause.
Obscurity is calling you Molly...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
Well since your so innocent, and you say she basically has a problem why not try and help give her some incite what you think is good (HIPPO-CRIT)Annie B. said....
The bitch hillary lost GET over it.
Post a Comment