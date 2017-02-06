Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation In Somerset County

MOBILE HOME FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD. (February 3, 2017) – Deputy State Fire Marshals are currently investigating the cause of a fire which significantly damaged a wood framed mobile home and sent one adult female to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The incident which was reported at 6:21 pm on February 2, 2017 in the 31000 Block of Dublin Road in Princess Anne brought firefighters from Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department and neighboring stations. Firefighters arrived on location with fire showing and reports of one subject trapped. Firefighters quickly located and removed the subject. EMS initiated patient care and transported the victim to Peninsula Regional Medical Center. The victim is currently listed in stable but critical condition.
Approximately 25 firefighters responded to the scene and brought the fire under control within an hour. Damage to the mobile home is estimated to be $60,000.00.
The origin of the fire has been determined to be the open living room / kitchen area. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have been at the fire scene prior to the fire departments arrival is urged to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.
