Saturday, February 11, 2017

MISSING CHILD IN SALISBURY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 02/10/2017

 

Type of Incident: Missing Person

Date and Time: 02-10-2017

Location: 1032 Delaware Avenue Apartment B, Salisbury, Wicomico County, Maryland

Missing Person: Darnell Tyrone Cannon-DOB 11/13/2001

 

 

   On February 10, 2017 hrs., at approximately 8:21 pm, 16 year old Darnell Tyrone Cannon was last seen at 1032 Delaware Avenue Apt. B, Salisbury, Wicomico County, Maryland. Cannon was last seen exiting out the rear door at that location. Darnell is diagnosed with ADHD, depression and anxiety and currently takes several medications. Darnell was last seen wearing gray pants, a lime green, white and turquoise colored checkered shirt, and green and gray Adidas shoes.  Darnell is approximately 4'11" and weighs approximately 100 pounds.  Darnell has plaits in his hair, which is believed to be short dreadlocks style hair. Darnell was entered into NCIC.

 

Anyone with information as to the location or if you have seen this person, please contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack.

 

 

Barrack Commander:  Lt. Ryan K. Bricker

Asst. Barrack Commander:  F/Sgt. David Dalfonso

Asst. Barrack Commander:  D/Sgt. Michael Rickard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)