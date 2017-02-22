Millsboro Man Arrested for Burglary of Car Dealership
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Frankford – Detectives with the Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit have arrested a Millsboro man for burglary and other related crimes after he broke into a used car dealership twice within two weeks.
Jeffrey S. Cannon, 41 of Millsboro, was arrested on Friday February 17, 2017 after detectives were able to link him to two separated burglaries that occurred at The Used Car Factory, located at 34322 DuPont Boulevard. The first incident occurred on January 23, 2017 when the front door was smashed to gain entry. Once inside, Cannon is alleged to have removed more than $250.00 cash from a register till along with two diagnostic scan tools valued at $5,000.00 a piece. A second incident was reported on February 3, 2017 when once again the front door was smash open and upon making entry, two separate desks were ransacked, causing damage to a computer. Cannon then removed various tools valued at more $9,000.00 from the shop and damaged a car hood that was in for repairs before fleeing the business.
A search warrant was conducted at his residence and detectives were able to recover some of the items that were stolen during both heists. Cannon was charged with two counts of Burglary 3rd, two counts of Possession of Burglary Tools, three counts of Theft over $1500, three counts of Theft under $1500, and four counts of Criminal Mischief. He was arraigned at JP2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $16,400.00 secured bond.
Released: 022117 1405
