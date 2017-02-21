Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Wicomico Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  February 21, 2017

Time:  5:01 a.m.

Location / Address:  26911 Siloam Road, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   12’ x 30’ shed/poultry house

Owner / Occupants:  Ray Sprague

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $3,000                      Contents: $1,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):   None

Primary Responding Fire Department:   Fruitland

# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  15

Time to Control:  15 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Interior brooder area

Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, heat lamp ignited wood shavings used for bedding

Additional Information:  

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)