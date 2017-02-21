Maryland State Fire Marshal Wicomico Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 21, 2017
Time: 5:01 a.m.
Location / Address: 26911 Siloam Road, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 12’ x 30’ shed/poultry house
Owner / Occupants: Ray Sprague
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $3,000 Contents: $1,000
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Fruitland
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 15 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Interior brooder area
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, heat lamp ignited wood shavings used for bedding
Additional Information:
