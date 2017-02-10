Friday, February 10, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  February 9, 2017

Time:   7:55 p.m.

Location / Address:  504 N. Pinehurst Ave., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  8’ x 10’ wood frame residential outbuilding

Owner / Occupants:  Joe Carmean

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $5,000                      Contents: $1,500

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):   None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  15

Time to Control:  20 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbor

Area of Origin:   Under Investigation

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:   Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

