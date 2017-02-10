Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 9, 2017
Time: 7:55 p.m.
Location / Address: 504 N. Pinehurst Ave., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 8’ x 10’ wood frame residential outbuilding
Owner / Occupants: Joe Carmean
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000 Contents: $1,500
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 20 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Under Investigation
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
