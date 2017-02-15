Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

new patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   February 14, 2017
Time:   11:10 a.m.
Location / Address:   11542 Somerset Ave., Princess Anne, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  Two story wood frame apartment building
Owner / Occupants:   David Donohoe (Owner)   
Injuries or Deaths:   None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $60,000                      Contents: $1,000
Smoke Alarm Status:  Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:   n/a
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Princess Anne
# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  15
Time to Control:   90 minutes
Discovered By:  Monitoring alarm system
Area of Origin:   Kitchen
Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, unattended cooking
Additional Information:  
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)