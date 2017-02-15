NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 14, 2017
Time: 11:10 a.m.
Location / Address: 11542 Somerset Ave., Princess Anne, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two story wood frame apartment building
Owner / Occupants: David Donohoe (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $60,000 Contents: $1,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Princess Anne
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 90 minutes
Discovered By: Monitoring alarm system
Area of Origin: Kitchen
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, unattended cooking
Additional Information:
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release
