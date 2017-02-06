Monday, February 6, 2017

Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   February 4, 2017

Time:   3:21 p.m.

Location / Address:  8246 Avalon Blvd., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  12’ x 24’ wood frame residential outbuilding

Owner / Occupants:  John Wimbrow

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $10,000.00                   Contents: $10,000.00

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Delmar

# of Alarms:  2     # Of Firefighters:  30

Time to Control:  25 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbor

Area of Origin:   Burn barrel

Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, unattended burning

Additional Information:  

