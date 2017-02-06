Maryland State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 4, 2017
Time: 3:21 p.m.
Location / Address: 8246 Avalon Blvd., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 12’ x 24’ wood frame residential outbuilding
Owner / Occupants: John Wimbrow
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $10,000.00 Contents: $10,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Delmar
# of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 30
Time to Control: 25 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Burn barrel
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, unattended burning
Additional Information:
