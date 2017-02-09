Maryland Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 8, 2017
Time: 2:21 p.m.
Location / Address: 802 Phillips St., Cambridge, Dorchester Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 8’ x 10’ residential outbuilding
Owner / Occupants: Terry McCollister
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,500 Contents: $200
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Rescue
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 10
Time to Control: 6 minutes
Discovered By: Occupant of adjacent dwelling
Area of Origin: Interior
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 713-3780.
