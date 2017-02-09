Thursday, February 9, 2017

Maryland Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   February 8, 2017

Time:  2:21 p.m.

Location / Address:  802 Phillips St., Cambridge, Dorchester Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   8’ x 10’ residential outbuilding

Owner / Occupants:   Terry McCollister

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $1,500                      Contents: $200

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Rescue

# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  10

Time to Control:  6 minutes

Discovered By:  Occupant of adjacent dwelling

Area of Origin:  Interior

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office at (410) 713-3780.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)