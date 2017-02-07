Local Misfits To Hold "Rally" February 18th Downtown Salisbury

|This is the lady running the rally and you can clearly see her political thoughts in the signs
This Un-American group is planning a "rally" to oppose President Trumps ideas of keeping America safe from potential terrorists, and keeping people from entering the United States illegally.
I also want to add that former Conservative Campaign worker Jackie Wellfonder has turned on them and is now a full fledged pussy hat wearer and anti Trump supporter. Every single Conservative campaign that has allowed her behind the scenes better switch up your plans since now she has your playbook for the other side.
11 comments:
We will be there to protest these ASSHOLES.
WHERE IS IT SO WE CAN COUNTER.
I hear that no police agencies will be present for this.
They are to stupid to realize what Trump is trying to do. I would bet money that if Obama was doing the exact same thing the same people would be cheering him on and saying how great a president he was.
Downtown Salisbury
Probably meeting at Sloppy Joe's....I mean Roadie Joe's.....THUG Headquarters after dark!!!
I cannot comprehend why anyone would oppose the President of the United States attempting to protect our country. It is unbelievable why so many believe it is ok to enter out country illegaly. I do not oppose people entering our country, but they need to do so legally. It is unfair to those who have gone through the process to be here legally. We pay taxes and too many of our tax dollars are going to support those that are here illegally and when we need assistance we have to go through hoops and then some to even get the smallest amount of help. I've heaard some say they made $25 too much to receive assistance, yet those that are here illegally get more help than our own legally abiding citizens. Our country has been so inviting and open to have so many here illegally that we have forgotten our own.
My guess is that most of the people that oppose Trump don't even know what his policies are and they don't care what they are. They simply can't get over the fact that Hillary Clinton lost. I noticed the sign says Rapist should be in prison, they didn't say that about Bill Clinton, again the old double standard. If you are a democrat it's OK but if you are a Republican it's not. It's almost laughable!
Oh sit down and shut up you incredibly ignorant little girl Molly. LOL I see she has a degree in English from SU and is a "freelancer." What an ignoramus. No wonder she's angry. Little fool paying for a useless degree. A big pile of shit has more value then that degree.
Let them see how many of our own homeless wonder around downtown every night! We need to accept no one from another country when we can't take care of our own!
9:54 you can not comprehend because this type of trash isn't in our circles. She is not in our league. She and others like her are below us. They are the result of poor parenting and it shows just with the lies they are inclined to tell-Trump raped someone? LIE. clinton did and not only did he but that skank he is married to trashed his victims. But will this misfit admit that? NO because she is the product of failed parenting and her parents heads should be dragging the ground in shame but most likely they aren't because they are probably just as much liars. Apple never fails far......
