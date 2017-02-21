Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Letter To The Editor Regarding Culver/Albero Connection
"Letter to the Editor
Joe is posting a "story" about the County Council which he pinned at the "Top" which is an absolute lie. Bob Culver is using Joe Albero's blog to lie about the County Council. Bob Culver must be too much of a Pussy to address his concerns himself so he is using Joe. I read the minutes on the County Webpage and their isn't any drama except what Bob and Joe are Dreaming up.
Their concern is that the County Council is growing the government by one position? They failed to mention that the County Auditor is doing his job in finding so much corruption that he needs help to do this full time. They failed to mention that Bob Culver is that one that is growing the county government. They failed to mention that Bob Culver hired his campaign buddy A. Kaye Kenny to work full time in the County Executives Office. They failed to Mention that Bob Culver hired Cathy Basset to work in the County Executives Office. They failed to mention that Bob Culver hired his own daughter to work in the finance office even though she wasn't qualified. They failed to mention that Bob Culver hired his boyfriend Weston Young to be the new Public Works Director in April of 2015 even though the PW Department was fine with the 2 supervisors running it like many times in the past. They failed to mention that Bob Culver gave Assistant Director of Administration Sharon Morris her walking papers in April 2015 around the same time that Bob promoted Weston Young. They failed to mention that Bob Culver promoted Weston Young the position Bob got rid of Sharon Morris over. A position that was vacant for almost 2 years. If the County didn't need that position then why did he fill it? There is a County Executive, a Director of Administration and an Assistant Director of Administration in Bob's Office doing nothing right now. I thought Bob Culver was the person we elected to save the county tax payers a lot of money for.
Why hasn't Bob Culver gotten rid of Wayne Strausburg as he promised he would do when he was campaigning!
They failed to mention the County Council has an Assistant County Council Administrator position left vacant that has been saving the taxpayers money all along. Now who is really growing the government. The County Executive is growing the government.
This story looks like an attack on John Cannon who Bob Culver is scared to death is going to run against him.
They failed to mention that Joe Albero's wife was hired as a favor to use Joe Albero and his blog to make him look good for free, but it's not free because he hired Jenifer.
Funny Joe wasn't singing this tune when Bob was picking on his sweet wife and then Joe was attacking Bob through his blog.
Maybe the NAACP should investigate how Bob sent Sharon Morris, a nice black lady packing?
Please feel free to post this information on your blog since Joe Albero censored this same information last night. "
