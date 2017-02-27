Jake Day Makes Statement Regarding Fake News From Albero

ACTUAL STATEMENT FROM OUR MAYOR JAKE DAY.
Jacob Day:There isn't one single word of truth to what you read. I had to do some digging to figure out where this nonsense was coming from. When I found out it was a lonely guy sitting in his basement in Ocean City typing on his web log, I wasn't surprised. We are audited constantly by MDPSCS and have never once been found to have miscoded or not reported a crime. It is literally a federal crime and would lead to people going to prison. There is no truth to what you read, just a sad man trying to scare the women of our region. It's the same thing we've all been subjected to for 9 years. The difference is, most people long ago stopped reading it . It doesn't feel good to get hoodwinked, especially when it causes fear. You can avoid this in the future by getting news from people with integrity. And just so we are clear, if there were a serial rapist investigation going on, and I pray to God there never will, our detectives and Chief and I'm sure MSP and others will be in front of cameras urging people to be vigilant. That's not something anyone would hide. Let your daughter know she's safe when she's in Salisbury. She has a nearly 20% chance of victimization for that type of crime than she does in Ocean City where sexual violence is far more likely. And if she ever feels unsafe, she can call on us to have an officer provide her an escort to her car after work or anywhere else. It's our pleasure. She can call our non-emergency line or call my office at 410-548-3100
bravo Jake
6 comments:
Alberto is going to stroke out when he see this i hope there is a FF MEDIC around lol.
It's sad when a government official must take time out of his day to respond to a false story made by unethical slime-ball.
the truth hurts said...
Alberto is going to stroke out when he see this i hope there is a FF MEDIC around lol.
February 27, 2017 at 10:51 AM
Why does it have to be a FF MEDIC around?? What ever that is. If it was me I would want a real Paramedic around and not some part-time Hose Jockey wannabe! Just saying.
I guess you have less chance of getting raped then shot in Salisbury.
why throw Ocean City under the bus!
ypur a tool medics vol or not go through the Exact same training buy a clue....
Post a Comment