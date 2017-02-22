Illegal Dumping On Byrd Road In Somerset County

Raising Public awarness of anybody dumping their trash on any road will be fine. Byrd Road has been notorious for dumping people's personal trash. Any information on the persons dumping trash down this road please contact the City or County Police officers.
The County dump fees average $60 a year getting caught is a $1000 fine.
I dont condone littering at all but the dump makes it hard with fees, hours and conditions. No wonder some people just throw their couches and shit all over the place.
