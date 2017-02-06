Monday, February 6, 2017
If Law Becomes Political We Are Doomed
The past week we have seen an alarming increase in "liberal" judges interpreting law in the way they see fit..i.e...whatever the Liberal media and party they associate with want. Yes you read that correctly. I question the integrity of the U.S. District Judge James Robart who ordered a national halt, with a temporary restraining order, to enforcement of President Trump’s controversial travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations
Judge Robart is a traitor in my personal opinion. Judge Robart ignored the very Constitution our Country was founded on with this decision.
Article 1 states clearly that it is the powers of Congress to regulate commerce with foreign countries and set the rules of naturalization and immigration, and most important Article II of the Constitution confers authority on the president, the Supreme Court has said, to conduct foreign affairs and address immigration.
This is not open to interpretation. President Trump has every right to do exactly what he did, end of story. To have some socialist judge try to make a name for himself and make his democrap buddies happy is beyond reprehensible...it's treason.
2 comments:
President Trump is the best thing that happened to the USA in 25 years.
Go Trump!
This is spot on! These Judges have no right to even second guess the President of the United States...they sit and want to appease idiots and snowflakes! Leave law making to the Congressional bodies....their job is to enforce it....not change it!!!
