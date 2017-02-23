Thursday, February 23, 2017
I Support Jake Day 1 Million Percent
If you think leaving comments negative toward Jake is going to change my mind or others you are an idiot. I personally stand 1 million percent with Jake on this issue. Jake has the best interest of Salisbury in his mind everyday, do I agree with everything he does? hell no and I tell him , but nobody will agree with everyone completely. There are not many people that I have met that have as much integrity as Jake on doing right by people. Don't like Jake? I don't give a damn...
Look at the other moron running the County, don't even begin to compare
