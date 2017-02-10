Homosexuals Welcoming People Who Want Them to Die

It's not secret that the majority of the misfits protesting Trump between snowflakes and black lives matter people are the homosexual population. One little clip from the religion of Islam beliefs says
"Extreme prejudice remains, both socially and legally, in much of the Islamic world against people who engage in homosexual acts. In Afghanistan, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Mauritania, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen, homosexual activity carries the death penalty.[5][6][7][8][9][10][11] In others, such as Algeria, Maldives, Malaysia, Qatar, Somalia and Syria, it is illegal."
Typical for this population to not have a clue what they are protesting for. They want to allow Muslims to take over so they can get stoned to death...brilliant
No comments:
Post a Comment