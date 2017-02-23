Thursday, February 23, 2017
Handful Of Traitors At Station 1 Attempting A Coup
I have been doing this a loooong time and I have always protected and defended the area fire departments from the abuse of others, but this time I am calling them out for BS. I stood proudly and went after Jeff Simpson when he was destroying the Fire service, have been friends with most of the guys in the fire department, but what this handful have pulled is the textbook example of being a traitor.
These people all Station 1 David Elliott,`Justin Elliott, Chuck Foskey, Cory Polidore, Eric foskey are the handful that I know are in this group of traitors. They have been secretly meeting with Bob Culver who has been promising the moon so he could screw the City and the fire service agreement he has supposedly been working on.
Bob Culver lied to the Greater Salisbury Committee and to all involved in the fire agreement talks and was negotiating in bad faith all the while talking to these traitors into this move.
The County Council are looking into this and there will be more from me and others on this shit show during the day
