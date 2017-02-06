Fruitland Police Press Release

DATE & TIME: Overnight January 31- February 5, 2017
INCIDENT: Thefts from unsecured vehicles
LOCATION: Emily Drive/Covered Bridge/Garrison Way/Slab Bridge
DISPOSITION: Under Investigation
INVESTIGATOR: Detective Beaver
SUSPECT: Andrew S. Ware (Age 21) Fruitland
SYNOPSIS:
During the early morning of February 5, 2017 Fruitland Police apprehended Andrew S. Ware (Age 21) of Fruitland, Maryland. Ware was arrested and charged after being found in possession of items stolen from a nearby vehicle. Ware had other items in his possession officers believed to have been stolen, and not yet reported to police. Anyone that may have noticed items missing from their vehicle are asked to contact the Fruitland Police
