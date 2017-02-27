Fruitland Police Press Release

Armed Robbery Arrest
Location: Red Fox Market 107 S. Fruitland Blvd.
Case: 2016-1129
Suspect: Calvin L. Waters (25)
Disposition: Closed by Arrest 2/27/17
Charges: Armed Robbery Robbery Reckless Endangerment Assault 1 st Assault 2 nd Use of Handgun in commission of a felony Prohibited person in possession of a regulated firearm Theft
Synopsis: On February 24, 2017 Fruitland Police obtained an arrest
warrant for Calvin L. Waters (Age 25) relative to an armed robbery
that occurred on November2, 2016. On February 27, 2017 Waters
was arrested and the warrant was served. Waters was transported
to the Wicomico County Detention Center pending an appearance
before the District Court Commissioner.
Incredibly happy to see justice served. The Asian couple who runs this store are the friendliest people you'll ever meet. Great job FPD.
