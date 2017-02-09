Easton Police Press Release

On February 1, 2017, Officers of the Easton Police Department responded to Banning's Tavern, located next to the Avalon Theater in reference to a burglary. Officers learned that some time between January 31, 2017 at 9:00 pm and February 1, 9:00 am, someone broke into Banning's Tavern and located a safe. The individual(s) then went into the safe and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Banning's Tavern is offering a $1,000.00 reward to anyone that can provide information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of person(s) involved. If you have any information, please contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111 and ask for Detective McKinney.
1 comment:
If the individual got into the safe, that should narrow down the search, no?
Post a Comment