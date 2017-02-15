Easton Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Armed Robbery
On February 15, 2017 at about 4:00 am, Easton Police responded to Wawa, located at 8118 Ocean Gateway, for a robbery. Officers learned that the suspect entered the store, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect’s hood was up and the draw strings pulled tight, in an attempt to cover his face. After walking around the store for a few minutes, the suspect approached the clerk and purchased a pack of cigarettes.
After that transaction, the suspect demanded the register to be opened and money handed to him. During this time, the suspect had his hand under his sweatshirt implying that he had a weapon. The suspect later fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Another witness reported that after the suspect fled from inside the store, he removed his hoodie exposing a reddish-brown, pointed beard.
No weapon was actually observed and no injuries were reported. At this time there is no other information to determine if anyone else was involved.
Suspect’s description:
White male, thin build
Reddish-brown facial hair (pointed beard)
Black hooded sweatshirt (possibly with an Under Armor logo)
Investigators are aware that during the time prior and after the robbery, there were other people in the area who may be potential witnesses; particularly a male wearing a reflective outer garment. Police urgently request anyone who may have been in the area at that time to contact Det. McKinney, of the Easton Police Department.
