Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

On Wednesday, February 2, 2017 a deputy working patrol in the northern part of the county conducted a traffic stop on Palmers Mill Road, near Hurlock. Upon approaching the vehicle the deputy detected a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 80.5 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, along with a scale and a grinder. The search also revealed $8,327.00 in U.S. currency. The driver of the vehicle 57 year old Aurice Leon Wilson of 6358 Palmers Mill Road, Hurlock, Md. was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of marijuana with Intent to Distribute and three counts of Possession of Paraphernalia. He was ordered held on $5,000.00 Bond.
