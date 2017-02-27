Do You Know This Vehicle

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Just saw one that looked like this forsale in facebook
Cops want to talk to you never a good sign.
Jake Day leaving town ?
Check the local high schools. Kids doing kids(stupid) stuff.
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Just saw one that looked like this forsale in facebook
Cops want to talk to you never a good sign.
Jake Day leaving town ?
Check the local high schools. Kids doing kids(stupid) stuff.
Post a Comment