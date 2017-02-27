Monday, February 27, 2017

Do You Know This Vehicle

Do you know this vehicle? Please contact the Sheriff's Office at 410-822-1020. We need to speak to the owner and operator.
Anonymous said...

Just saw one that looked like this forsale in facebook

February 27, 2017 at 9:57 AM
Anonymous said...

Cops want to talk to you never a good sign.

February 27, 2017 at 10:02 AM
Anonymous said...

Jake Day leaving town ?

February 27, 2017 at 10:15 AM
Anonymous said...

Check the local high schools. Kids doing kids(stupid) stuff.

February 27, 2017 at 11:07 AM

