Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Disillusioned
I'm telling you honestly it really hurts me as a person because there are many I thought highly of, but after this I just do not. If you don't like President Trump that's fine, then work harder next election cycle to help who you want to win, but to become this group of nonsense refusing to work together shows who is and who isn't the real Americans.
I just am blown away by this behavior and just need to be away from the computer to not have to see the nonsense they spew. Trump supporters know he is trying to make the Country great again by being pro law enforcement, and keeping radical Muslims from coming into this Country. The Muslim religion is not one of peace. I cannot tolerate unreasonable people, and if that means I lose friendships of people I used to think highly of.....then so be it
Once you see them for who they are you cannot un see it...I have un friended many on social media I thought were friends since the election.
100% correct jt
I use to be a dem back in the old days when it meant something but in the last 8 yrs they starting giving america away to Islam welfare pro thugs anti cop anti american open world boarders anti military lettting KNOWN terrorists iut of gitmo weak on the military and clueless millinials living in monmys basement i could not support dems anymore as they are looking to destroy america and her christian way of life this is why milliins switched to Republicans for the good of AMERICA.not a Lost Party.
They are self serving pos.
I was just discussing this with my sister....we stay away from the news...the awards shows are political...the super bowl will be skipped because half time is going to be anti Trump....have no use for it...He is our president...except it move on...smh
You have to remember the democrat platform reads exactly as the doctrine of satan. This speaks volumes as to the complete lack of any good qualities of anyone who votes democrat. While they may claim otherwise they are not good honest moral people.
My feelings EXACTLY. I am so disappointed - ON BOTH SIDES - with the misinformation and/or miscommunication that I want to remove my name from my party's roster. I am disappointed that it seems that no one in this country is willing to at least LISTEN to the "other side's" opinion. Social media seems to compound the frustration because you see someone's "snipet" of information and believe it to be the gospel truth instead of researching the topic in full.
Well why wasn't u upset with your Republican peers the last 8+yrs.
Better yet the last 6months while they stalled everything.even the court?
Wow...all police is not good police!connors,Hancock,lewis,McDermott,and swift.
Boohoo.
