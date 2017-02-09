Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Oasis Travel Plaza

State Police Investigating Robbery of Oasis Travel Plaza
Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier
Laurel – Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery of a Laurel area store that occurred late last evening.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:44 p.m., Wednesday February 8, 2017, as a male suspect, armed with an unknown type handgun, entered the Oasis Travel Plaza, located at 30759 Sussex Highway. The suspect approached the store employee and demanded cash. The victim complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then exited the store and fled in an unknown direction. The clerk was not injured.
The suspect was described as black male, 5’08”-5’10” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white gloves (No further clothing or physical description). Armed with an unknown type handgun.
If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact Detective K. McCabe at 302-752-3798. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”
