Delaware State Police Drug investigation

State Police Drug Investigation Nets Four Arrests
Presented by the Director of Public Information Sergeant Richard D. Bratz
Milford, De.– The Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit have arrested four after the culmination of a two month long investigation into illegal drug sales throughout Sussex County.
The preliminary investigation has determined the incident occurred at approximately 1:12 a.m. Sunday, February 12, 2017, as a traffic stop was initiated to execute a search warrant of William Via Jr. and his vehicle. The vehicle was stopped on US 113 near the intersection of Milford-Harrington Highway in Milford. The Delaware State Police Governor’s Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team assisted with the vehicle stop.
William Via Jr. was operating the vehicle with three passengers including his wife Staci Via, Michael Allison, and Parish Alexander. Parish Alexander fled from the vehicle on foot upon police contact and was taken into custody in a parking lot near the intersection. Alexander refused to comply and the deployment of a Conducted Electrical Device (Taser) was used in order to take Alexander into custody. Alexander was found to be in possession of a torn baggie which contained quantity of heroin. He attempted to discard heroin while running from troopers and heroin was located all over his clothing. He was transported to the Beebe Hospital where he was treated and released. He was then transported to Troop 4 where he was subsequently arrested.
Once all four subjects were detained, the search warrant was executed on the vehicle and over 24 grams of heroin was located in multiple locations in separate bags.
William R. Via Jr, 44 of Georgetown, was transported to Troop 4, Georgetown and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession Tier 5 Heroin and Conspiracy 2nd degree. William R. Via Jr. was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $101,000.00 secured bond.
Staci E. Via, 34 of Georgetown, was transported to Troop 4, Georgetown and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession Tier 5 Heroin and Conspiracy 2nd degree. Staci E. Via was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in default of a $51,000.00 secured bond. (mug shot not available)
Michael J. Allison, 36 of Frankford, was transported to Troop 4 Georgetown and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession Tier 5 Heroin and Conspiracy 2nd degree. Michael J. Allison was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $51,000.00 secured bond.
Parish J. Alexander, 38 of Millsboro, was transported to Troop 4 Georgetown and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession Tier 5 Heroin, Conspiracy 2nd degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest. Parish J. Alexander was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $102,500.00 secured bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment