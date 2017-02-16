Thursday, February 16, 2017
Debate Not Personal Attacks
I have been unimpressed lately with the personal attacks aimed at both sides of this debate regarding keeping and making America great again. Personal attacks are for immature people with a low IQ who can't argue a point without going back to their High School mentality..(one of these people is a dropout BTW) so what can you expect.
Illegal Immigration is killing this Country. With over 11 million undocumented Illegals inside our borders gaining access to free health care, food stamps, and cheap housing how can you not see this as an issue. The amount of money that we put out continues to overwhelm us and our debt. We have millions of natural born US citizens struggling to get help from our Government because the system is overwhelmed.
People want to claim that if we take them out of the Country who will do our fields, clean our houses..etc etc. .Those jobs would be filled by Legal US Citizens, maybe not as soon as filled with illegals but it would happen. The facts are these people don't mind them because they see them as cheap labor they can pay under the table instead of paying a decent wage to an American worker.
It is an easy thing to become a legal United States Citizen. Click here. Very simple steps. The truth is the same with the black community who continue to vote for Democrats, the Liberals know that by helping support the illegal alien cause they pick up loyal voters. Democrats give them things, hence a vote.
It baffles me that the left can continue to support people who break our laws as the first thing they do. It is irrelevant if they are good people, they have legal channels to become citizens and there is zero reason for them not to.
I also want to ak what do you the liberal left say to people who followed all the rules and took the steps to become legal Citizens?What they were dumb they should have just ran across the border?
Next post will be on vetting
